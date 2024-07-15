The hidden Western technologies behind Russian warfare 

Nobody will see this post because it contains many links. But I will share it anyway... "The Russian missile that destroyed the children's hospital 'Okhmatdyt' is based on Western components," writes "Economic Pravda" today (https://www.epravda.com.ua/news/2024/07/10/716436/), citing an article from the Financial Times. "Two components were labeled as manufactured by the Swiss company STMicroelectronics, headquartered in Switzerland, and the rest by American chip manufacturers, including Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, and Intel."

You know what's interesting? Back in 2018, InformNapalm published a report: "The Russian UAV 'Orlan-10' consists of parts made in the USA and other countries (https://informnapalm.org/ua/42114-rosijskyj-bpla-orlan-10/)," which specifically mentioned that the flight controllers in these UAVs were from the same STMicroelectronics, the starter-generator from Texas Instruments, the GPS module from Analog Devices. And in the third part of the recently published AlabugaLeaks study (https://informnapalm.org/ua/alabugaleaks-chastyna-3/), they also mentioned Intel components, as well as NVIDIA, Sony, and Saito...

So, there's no sensation here. OSINT researchers from the InformNapalm community have repeatedly published information and drew the attention of the international community in dozens of languages between 2014-2024 that American companies, as well as companies from Switzerland, Italy, and Germany (https://informnapalm.org/ua/yak-kompanii-zi-shveitsarii-italii-ta-nim/), help Russia produce weapons bypassing sanctions. They published how they work through front companies (https://informnapalm.org/ua/khakery-rozkryly-florin-stc2/) and so on. But the US and EU countries currently lack the political will (or desire) to close all the loopholes through which Western machinery, components, and electronics flow into Russia for weapons production. Announcing the supply of a few air defense systems for Ukraine and selling more components through front companies is more profitable for Western politicians than fully confronting Russia, even through sanctions, without using their military potentials. Unfortunately, such "realpolitik" is still accepted in the West, where one hand sparingly provides air defense means and trickles weapons so that Ukraine does not suddenly win, while the other hand supplies the Russians with missile components. But we must use this difficult time to mobilize our own economy and potential, to survive and break the injustice of such approaches that drag the world into the abyss. The West must decide whether it wants to survive and repel the aggressor, or continue to feed Russian terrorists with their technologies, which one day may end up in missiles aimed not only at Kyiv but also at Berlin, Paris, Washington...

Roman Burko

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

