Deputy of the President’s Office Oleg Tatarov overstepped: prosecutors from the Prosecutor General’s Office were caught taking a bribe of 170 thousand dollars

In the past 24 hours alone, several corruption stories involving law enforcement officers, whose activities in the country are officially coordinated by the current Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Oleh Tatarov, have emerged.

Story #1. The NABU and the SAPO caught prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office on a $170,000 bribe. In return, they promised to close the criminal proceedings.

Story #2. NABU detectives exposed MP from the Servant of the People party Zadorozhnyi on a kickback of UAH 3.4 million. At the same time, the investigation indicates that 4% was to be transferred to law enforcement so that they would "turn a blind eye" to the violations.

Story #3. Journalists from @bihusinfo published a new investigation into how Medvedchuk's assets were twice misappropriated by a businessman associated with Tatarov. This was not without the help of prosecutors, who simply "forgot" to bring the decision to seize the assets to the state registrar.

And how can we not mention that 2023 was a record year for the number of criminal proceedings opened against businesses - 43,138 cases.

At the same time, 80% of these cases have no verdicts or do not go to court at all. Somehow, this looks more like law enforcement earning money than fighting crime.

The president can continue to tell stories about 5-6 "effective managers" without whom "we will all become weaker, there will be less air defense and assistance from partners."

But when we have a systematic corruption hell involving law enforcement officers coordinated by a former official suspected of corruption (yes, I'm talking about Tatarov), it is naive to expect effective results and strong support from partners.

Anticorruption Action Centre

