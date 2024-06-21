Lyudmila Nemyria in "Ukrlife" broadcast interviewed Vladyslav Olenchenko, the founder of the Mikhailyvsky club, on 21 highly important questions for nowadays Ukraine and its future existence. We prepared this interview for our foreing readers and will present as a series of publications.

- Good afternoon, Ludmila. Good afternoon dear viewers. And traditionally Glory to Ukraine and I would like to praise the boys and girls who are now, today, keeping the front line in order to give us a little time to think with our heads about the future, thus increasing the chance that this future will be possible to create in Ukraine.

- Vladislav, enough time has passed since we last spoke to you for all the events that have happened.

- Not all of them, not all of them. The ones that were supposed to happen.

- The NATO summit we'll discuss, of course, still to come. But the peace summit, the G7 meeting, Putin's ultimatum and everything is all mixed up, right? And I think that these events will allow you to reveal more about your topic that you wanted to talk about. I'll stop talking now and pass the floor to you.

- Yes, it is indeed a series of events that we have discussed with you since the beginning of March, yes, when you remember there we came to the conclusion that the decision on ceasefire has been made, the question of where it will be implemented and under what conditions is an open question, and will be decided after the NATO summit on July 19 or 20 in Washington.

Since then, we have tried to see why this is happening and try to reconstruct a doctrine or a theory by which the key players look at the playing fields, see their own game and the positions of their opponents, and accordingly, based on this doctrine, design and implement their own actions as best they can.

And we came to the fact that the Biden administration and the administration of the Democratic Party, even Bush Jr., and then it is clear that Clinton, Obama, Biden are all one and the same cohort of financial and political groups that are implementing this September Blinken's report in CRS for analytical circles of the U.S., where he called it the post-Cold War era, after the collapse of the Union almost the entire post-Cold War era.

At the levers of control of the United States and therefore of the world order were this conglomerate of Democrats, the so-called Democratic Party, their presidents, their administrations and the financial and industrial groups that are behind their victory.

Well, by the way, Ukraine also has a stake in this, we remember that in Ukraine part of the Ukrainian ruling elite are officially some of the largest sponsors of all this process. Those who know, understand whom I'm talking about.

So, yes, that era after the Cold War is over, which means we need to revive a certain epoch that existed before the era after the Cold War. They didn't explicitly call it the Cold War, Blinken, but in essence and content of that speech, the whole strategy was declared: we will be shaping military-political actions or gaming platforms, if you will, on regional stages.

We will recreate a balance of power where the United States will occupy a position above two conflicting sides, thus ensuring a managerial position for the U.S. in accordance with the concept of Realpolitik, theorized by Hans Morgenthau, a poorly known and studied individual whose surname is often confused with that Morgenthau who in 1943-44 developed a plan to prevent Germany from possibly starting a third world war, which went down in history as the Morgenthau Plan; that was Henry Morgenthau, the Secretary of the Treasury.

And this is Hans Morgenthau. Perhaps relatives haven't studied him specifically, so if we look at it, the behavior of the United States is absolutely logical. They aimed to create a democratized, liberal Russian Federation where Yeltsin's family entered into a secret alliance with American financial-political elites, implementing what is known as privatization, the successor project.

Everything was moving towards Russia becoming a full member of the European Union and NATO and into the Western structure. However, after the Orange Revolution in Ukraine, the Russian Federation and its successor, placed by the Yeltsin family and conglomerate of Russian oligarchs and international financial clans, began slowly losing their minds.

Suddenly, as if going mad, they sang the Munich speech of 2007, invaded Georgia, then Ukraine, and so on, all the way to the 97th year border. It seemed as if losing their minds, but no, all within the concept.

The EU and NATO lose the need for the US presence in Europe if there is no source of threat. Therefore, to create a source of threat, to create a second pole for the balance of power in Europe on the European playground, this is what the democratic ruling districts of the United States have been doing for about 25 years. And in general quite successfully.

Of course Ukraine has broken this plan in full measure of how it was conceived it is not realized. But nevertheless the poles have been created, the demand for U.S. assistance from Europe and the European Union is enormous.

The U.S. and the European Union have provided and are establishing control over U.S. assistance to Ukraine, the Ramstein format serves for this purpose.

Continue reading the next part of the interview with Vladyslav Olenchenko here:

