Why do French parties and the media criticize Macron so harshly for his position on Ukraine?

They continue to live in the paradigm that someone will liberate them again if necessary, but they do not want to ...

As it was in the Second World War, they surrendered to Hitler because they were "worried" about the architecture of French cities (the Louvre ), and then the valiant Americans and the British came and liberated them...

And they "exalted" De Gaulle as a hero of the nation who allegedly liberated France (which was far from happening - it's a myth, a fiction), it's the same lie as Pavlik Morozov.

And Macron thinks big: in the current reality, there is no need to rely on Britain (and France is "friends" with them like a dog and a cat), especially on the United States, which has "hidden relations" with the Kremlin.

So, who will be more far-sighted - Macron or the French noble opposition (who has been fleeing since the 1917 revolution, emigrating to France and all these years influencing French foreign policy in relations with Russia) paid by the Kremlin.

Ukraine Front Line

