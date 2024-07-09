Many are now wondering if Putin's bastards deliberately aimed a rocket at a children's hospital, or was it a coincidence?

Add here another question, why did russians carry out this attack not at night, but in the daylight?

- Do you think they were targeting a children's hospital on purpose?

- After the start of a special military operation in Syria, local rescuers informed the Russian command the coordinates of all hospitals in the uncontrolled government of the territory. The Russian Air Force bombed every hospital that was reported about.

- You mean do they do it on purpose?

- If some method of conducting combat is serial repeated from war to war, it is most likely not a mistake.

- For what ?

- It says that in their textbooks. Their generals are taught this in military academies.

- But this is an obvious crime?!

- Not that obvious. For example, Syrian rescuers were accused by aggressor's propagandists of "putting the personnel of victims and suffering of civilians on the money of Western curators". Many Western media reposted this information on the principle of "from one side", "from the other side".

- And where was the world community looking?

- The world community has expressed concern and called for an investigation.

- And that's all ?

- What were you doing when you bombed Syrian hospitals?

- I haven't been following.

- That's right. You weren't engaged in someone else's war. And now billions of people on the planet are not involved in our war.

- More information about our war.

- You overestimate people's ability to keep attention to news about war. At the same time, the aggressor's military propaganda masks a perfect crime. Billions of bots in dozens of languages report hundreds of contradictory versions of events to the planet every day. An uninvolved person has neither the time nor the desire to search for the truth among all this noise.

- Then it is necessary to make sure that every war criminal understands that sooner or later they will come for him.

- The Mossad Model ? Did she strongly defend Israel from the attack on October 7?

- I did not protect from this one, maybe I protected from others.

- See how it works. The aggressor creates a crisis on the territory bordering with the victim and begins to tell the local people that conditional "fascists" are to blame for all their troubles. When a generation affected by hatred grows up, it is disposed of in aggression against the victim. Then you can chase war criminals all you want, but if you don't remove the cause, it will only create the ground for the next generation of hate.

- There seems to be no crisis in Russia.

- But there is an abundance of hate. There is a crisis in some places too. Googled the biography of "Petrov and Bashirov". They grew up in the deaf Russian villages. The prospect is zero. And here the state gives them apartments, salaries, self-realization, honor and the title of Heroes of Russia. At the same time they learned languages and saw the world.

- This is a criminal state if only hired killers can self-realize in it.

- yup. And this state will always find a backup for committing war crimes. As long as the slavery residents of this state are threatened with death penalties, the slaves have nothing to lose except their own chains.

- And what to do?

- Koschev's needle of the aggressor state is on the edge of propaganda. She allows people to commit crimes in plain sight and gets away with accountability. In short periods of freedom, speech of war loses support. The second most important thing is to occupy the citizens of this state with something more creative than war. And the third is to change textbooks, dissolve totalitarian institutions and retrain their graduates for more peaceful professions. Millions of people working for the war.

- This will never happen.

- In that case, we are doomed to repeat war crimes. After all, if something is repeated from generation to generation, it will repeat again, if the reason is not removed.

- It's complicated. I like the Mossad model better.

- There are no simple solutions to complex multilevel problems. As long as there is propaganda, slaves, and totalitarian institutions in Russia, the Kremlin will have someone to fight.

Yuri Khristensen

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: