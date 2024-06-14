The world has really lost its moral compass, and it is truly out of touch. And the UN in this sad process is a boil that has come out and is hurting.

I have always believed that Israel, if not perfect, is the best at lobbying for its own interests in the world. And here is Hamas, a terrorist organization that legally governs a part of Palestine known as the Gaza Strip, launching a brazen attack on Israel. During which more than a thousand citizens of Israel and other countries are barbarically killed just because they fell into the hands of terrorists.

Accordingly, the IDF - the Israeli army - launches a defensive anti-terrorist operation to destroy the attackers and protect the country from new attacks, and enters this Gaza Strip, which, by the way, is not an internationally recognized country. Everything is as clear as the sky above the Sahara.

And then, suddenly, frantic rallies begin around the world in support of the Hamas attackers, as well as Palestine, which does not actually exist. Not only students join the rallies, which is understandable because young people always oppose the mainstream of their parents, but also prominent politicians. And then the UN first calls on the IDF to stop its offensive in the Gaza Strip, and now there is talk that the UN wants to blacklist the IDF along with terrorist groups. This is a state institution, mind you!

Thus, the UN is essentially siding with the terrorists. For some reason, Israel's right to self-defense is very limited. But at the same time, when the sub-empire commits an unmotivated aggression against internationally recognized Ukraine, the world and the UN regularly hear calls to “take into account Russia's legitimate interests in its own security”!

In other words, from the point of view of the world's “peacekeepers,” it is okay to attack sovereign countries under the purely Hitlerian slogan of self-defense, but it is not okay to defend oneself against an attacker!

And that is why they are trying to limit Ukraine's ability to attack the aggressor's territory, while the UN is pushing us to peace talks on the terms of the attacker?

This is no longer an informational miscalculation by the countries that have become victims of aggression. This is not an isolated accidental failure in the world's security system.

This is a political perversion, a diffusion of common sense, and a verdict on the entire bureaucratic superstructure that was created to maintain peace after World War II.

Oleksandr Kochetkov

Ukraine Front Lines

