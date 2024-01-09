Ukraine is doing its best to ensure that mortar grenades are not manufactured

The state is doing its best to ensure that mortar grenades are not manufactured in Ukraine.

"My name is Sichkar Ivan Volodymyrovych, born in 1984. I watched Yuriy Butusov's broadcast on Butusov Plus about the lack of mass production of mortar grenades. Here is a photo of mortar grenades machined by me personally. I also calculated their production. But, taking into account corruption and fucking red tape + the risks that we will be punished for this tomorrow, because we cannot hide our real addresses, we deliberately decided not to get involved. The production cost of a grenade in Ukraine is estimated to be $75...$100 at most; its production can be established in one’s garage. It is possible to reduce the cost of production down to $60 if everything is done for this.

Mortar grenades. Image credits: censor.net

The technology is easy, it is designed to enable children and women to do everything by themselves according to the blueprints, when there are no men and boys left because they went to war. I researched this topic, checked it personally, I have been in metalworking for 10 years, I created an internationally known optical company (Ironglass LLC), and I responsibly declare that the state has done everything to prevent mortar grenades from being produced in Ukraine.

I fought in the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade in 2022-23 and I know what it is like to not have any ammunition and what a heavy price our infantry is paying for this shortage. Instead of increasing the number of men with machine guns in the trench, it is better to increase the number of mines that can be used to kill enemy infantry in other trenches and thereby save the lives of our people.

The fact that grenades are not produced and ordered in sufficient quantities for the army is a problem solely due to the irresponsibility of high-ranking officials, because Ukraine is capable of mass-producing tens of thousands of them per month. In order for them to be mass-produced, society should raise certain issues with the authorities and they must solve them.

For example:

- industry crediting (for purchasing equipment), because there is none. The state needs a powerful industry, but it mainly credits farmers (program 5-7-9)

- the lack of equipment insurance covering military risks (makes leasing impossible)

- the price of metalworking equipment in Ukraine excceds its price in Europe/USA/Japan by 15%-20% due to customsduty and VAT.

This raises the question of how to produce what the Ministry of Defense needs? Where to get money for this? How to insure risks?

I hope that the publicity you have created will force the authorities to act."

UKFL

