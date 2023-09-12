There will be ballistic and cruise missiles for Ukraine

The supplies of ballistic and cruise missiles for Ukraine such badly needed weapons as ATACMS ballistic missiles and Taurus cruise missiles have increased. Why now?

We should understand how politics works in Europe and especially in the USA on the eve of the presidential elections. Political leaders have to "sell" success stories to their citizens. There are the following mutually exclusive options here: 1) they provide us with modern weapons, and the Armed Forces are successfully advancing, liberating the occupied territories. That is, there are results that can be reported; 2) there is no noticeable advancement of the Armed Forces. Then our partners will insist on the beginning of peace talks, which in the current conditions can only be disadvantageous for Ukraine. But the peace talks are also a story that can be sold to voters as a success on the path to stopping the bloodshed!

But I keep insisting that everything depends on the situation on the fronts.

And now we and our Western partners see that our armed forces are advancing near Donetsk, Bakhmut, and in the Mariupol sector. There are drone attacks on military-industrial facilities on enemy territory. The GUR and SBU conduct successful sabotage operations in the occupied territories. In particular, Ukraine has retaken control of the Boiko rigsturned by the enemy into platforms for long-range radar reconnaissance and control of the Black Sea basin.

That is, there are prerequisites for the Ukrainian offensive to become the main option for success. And the West gradually begins to reorient itself, or rather, to return to it. That is why their actions towards supplying missiles of various types are being accelerated. And this is good.

By the way, I do not share a certain fatalism regarding the influence of weather conditions on our offensive. Indeed, there will be rain and snow and Ukrainian black soils will turn into a morass at temperatures above zero. But this is for a month or a half. Then the ground will freeze, and armored vehicles will be able to move on it.

Some of the armored vehicles are supplied from the northern countries, and they are provided with thermal insulation. And in general, Western armored vehicles are much better adapted to different weather conditions. For example, ourtroops are wearing waterproof NATO uniforms that reliably protect them against cold an bad weather; they areadvancing in warm armored vehicles, whereas the enemy infantry are freezing in cold trenches.

Therefore, our offensive can stop only when our reserves are exhausted. But we do have reserves. So we continue moving towards out victory, though slowly, hard, with heavy losses.

Oleksandr Kochatkov

Ukraine Front Lines