Svitan Roman Hryhorovych on the United States's strategy for Ukraine's success in the war against Russia.

Specifically, the Assistant Secretary of State said that Ukraine first needs to deprive Russia of the ability to advance in the east, utilize close military lines, and inflict economic losses on Russia. Of the listed items, what do we already have, and if there is a strategy, we need a further action plan and support from partners. What do we have today?

This strategy of containing Russia along the line of combat engagement by inflicting economic damage, especially with these American sanctions, is essentially a strategy for the complete destruction of the Ukrainian nation, regardless of how it is viewed. Such a strategy, over a certain period, will simply destroy the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian nation, albeit slowly.

This strategy is called "How to feed Ukrainians to the Russians," and in such a strategy, who told this person about such a strategy? Where did he get it? How is he planning, and in what portions, to surrender Ukrainian territory and destroy Ukrainians in such a strategy? This needs to be asked directly of this so-called specialist.

To achieve the task of restoring our territorial integrity and the sovereignty of our state, the strategy should be aimed at the destruction of the Russian state as a state, that is, the disintegration of the Russian Empire, because there is simply no other option.

And any other option will lead to the destruction of the Ukrainian nation, all Ukrainians, and the Ukrainian state. To dismantle the Russian empire, economic sanctions are not sufficient, especially the ones we currently see being imposed by the White House, from which Russians gain more than they lose.

Why? Because they switch to other mechanisms of economic cooperation. These are the sanctions of Maliuk and Budanov in pure destruction form, or recognizing Russia as a terrorist state with the introduction of secondary sanctions for states that will interact with this terrorist state.

This is precisely what the Americans do not implement; they dance around this issue as if Russia is a sacred cow for them and they are afraid to touch it. So let them keep such proposals to themselves.

When the Russians are going to take back Alaska, then let them give up Alaska and the Americans who live in Alaska with such a strategy as they paint for us. A little bit at a time, so that the frog is not boiled at once. And then the Russians will first destroy the Americans in Alaska, take back Alaska and then take over Los Angeles. And then they will go further from the west to the east and then they will reach the east coast. So in this mode, let them do their thing.

We should have a completely different strategy - we should be set up for the complete destruction of the Russian statehood and empire as such. This is the maximum task. And secondly, it is the destruction of the Russian Army, the sooner the better, and all means of defeat not only on the line of contact, all and everywhere at maximum ranges of combat radiuses by means of defeat, which are given to us, transferred or which we ourselves should have produced long ago. These are questions for Defense Minister Umerov. Where are our weapons? Where are our one million drones in sufficient quantities? Although this is not only a question for Umerov, but also for all those comrades who said that we will have a million drones this year. Is it 5000 drones a day? So where are these 5,000 drones a day? There are 200 days or even less until the end of the year, that's why it's such a voluminous question and moreover a question to the Americans.

We have a problem with the White House and their talking heads.

