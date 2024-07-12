The statement about the destruction of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant and the Kanev reservoir is Russian intimidation. There is nothing else to win the war

Maria Zakharova's statement about the destruction of the Kyiv hydroelectric power station and the Kanevskoye reservoir is not simply about blackmail.

Of course, the first thought that comes to mind is that the occupiers are preparing for a large-scale strike on these facilities and are trying to absolve themselves of guilt for the crime committed by such statements in advance. But we do not live in the Middle Ages, so that such a primitive would work and when such strikes are carried out, no one would think of Russia.

Are they trying to intimidate us? Yes. But for what and why?

Russia is well aware of its stalemate and that is why it is imposing the narrative of peace talks and "ceasefire" in the information space through all possible resources, from talking heads of the LOM level to corrupt politicians of the Orban level.

In its turn, Russia influences the reinforcement of this opinion exclusively by ultimatum methods.

In May, a month before the peace summit in Switzerland, Russia launched an offensive in the Kharkiv region, trying to intimidate everyone by saying that it has enough forces to continue occupying new territories of Ukraine and opening new fronts, and therefore, stop it while you still have the opportunity, but only on Moscow's terms. As a result, Russia trapped itself in the north of the Kharkiv region and showed exactly the opposite result.

In July, on the eve of the NATO anniversary summit, Russia launched a terrorist missile attack on Ukraine and prioritized the destruction of civilian targets. The strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv is nothing more than a direct threat - negotiate or we will continue to kill your children. But this blackmail was harshly condemned by the international community, and only talking heads, whose mental development is not above the level of a snail, for appropriate financial incentives rebroadcast the narrative of the need to reconcile.

Now they are trying to frighten us with large-scale hydroelectric power plant disasters… which Russia is not capable of committing, but through his confident rhetoric the terrorist is trying to bend us to his appeasement, but, as always, on his own terms.

All this is happening because Russia is in a stalemate. I have already repeatedly emphasized that 2024 is a critical year for the Russian military-industrial complex. Warehouses and storage centers with Russian equipment are almost completely emptied. There will soon be nothing to compensate for the loss of equipment on a monthly basis in the amount that is needed. Excessive human resources do not give a qualitative effect. The effectiveness of offensive actions, with maximum intensification, is low.

If we compare the events in the war zone and the degree of intensification of Russian threats with the hint of peace talks and ceasefire, they are directly related to each other.

As it was said earlier, a cornered rat will frantically attack and try to bite as hard as possible. In this case, in the role of the rat was Maria Zakharova. But, the attempt is futile - we will finish the kublo.

Alexander Kovalenko

