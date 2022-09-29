The reflexive game between “collective Biden” and “collective Putin” is almost over. Russia will have to choose among bad and catastrophic options

The reflexive game between “collective Biden” and “collective Putin” is going on right before our eyes. Public activist, expert on management systems and team building, methodologist Vladyslav Olenchenko admits we just have to see and be able to make the right decisions. What should we learn.

Prelude to the situation:

The Führer was called to Samarkand, an ancient headquarters of Tamerlane and Tokhtamysh (the one who, without further ado, went and burned Moscow after the Moscow prince’s attempt to refuse to pay tribute), where he was shown his new place (a photo from the “Samarkand party” went around the world and has become a meme). And now compare it with Putin’s place at the beginning of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Can you feel the difference?

In order to change Putin’s place in the “partnership” to something more decent and comfortable, Comrade Xi put forward a condition: a quick end to the war in Ukraine. Very quick, maybe even before the CPC Congress, which is to begin on October 16. Even the Prime Minister of India confirmed this condition, explaining to Putin that now is not the time for war… Right now.

Step: “collective Putin” informs “collective Biden” of his plans for the coming weeks: mobilization, “referendums”, annexation of the occupied Ukrainian regions by the Russian Federation, the use of tactical nuclear weapons against the AFU in order to stop their offensive.

Step: “collective Biden”, through Blinken’s mouth, reports that Zelensky has not been convinced and Ukraine cannot cease fire, because then it will disappear. And through the mouth of Ben Hodges, they announce their plan: if tactical nuclear weapons are used, the Black Sea Fleet and the naval bases in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk will be destroyed.

Step: “collective Putin” demonstrates the beginning of the implementation of the announced plan by announcing mobilization in Russia. They report through Medvedev’s mouth that NATO will not risk interfering, but will swallow another Kremlin’s war crime, as it has done on all previous occasions.

Step: three Nord Stream pipes explode at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Simply. Without any intervention of NATO troops…

Now “collective Putin” will decide whether he should further implement the announced plan (to raise the stakes) and announce the inclusion of the occupied territories of Ukraine into the Russian Federation on September 30 – that is, take the next step from the announced plan, or wait, because after such a step, “collective Putin” will find it extremely difficult to stop using unconventional weapons against the AFU, which are not going to stop under any circumstances…

Time is playing against “collective Putin”, and “collective Biden” is in no hurry. “Collective Putin” sees that he has an opportunity to refuse to quickly incorporate the occupied territories into the Russian Federation by suspending this issue and using it in further negotiations with “collective Biden”, but then how to fulfill Comrade Xi’s demands for a quick end to the war?

“Collective Putin” can quickly end this war by withdrawing his troops to the front line border of February 24, 2022, as part of an “act of good will” and present Comrade Xi with the same picture of Zelensky at the negotiating table as a fulfillment of his “home task”. He can even present such a step to his subjects as a great victory of the big Pu, who forced the “Kyiv regime” to cease fire and sit down at the table, but… but for now there is a chance to put the squeeze on “collective Biden” even without an “act of good will”…

“Collective Putin” has no good steps left in the current situation, and he will have to choose his next steps among bad and catastrophic options, while “collective Biden” has plenty of good steps…

But let’s wait until September 30, when “collective Putin” will announce his next move.

