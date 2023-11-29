The policy of mass conscription into the army from defense projects: another Ukraine’s challenge

There is a debate in society about students who are not drafted into the army. They say that they are our future, who will raise the country after the war, and they are children. At the same time, all non-students are being drafted into the army. Even those who are involved in defense projects, and on whom it depends whether there will be drones on the front line today or tomorrow, and whether there will be a time "after the war" when students can realize themselves.

In recent days, there were just a few such egregious cases - a whole team that makes hundreds of kamikaze drones a week received summonses. They don't have any reservations - how can they get reservations if it's a volunteer project?

They took into the army a conditional "uncle Vanya," an old turner (not to take young students), whom all the drone operators in the city were praying for...

Even enterprises that issue reservations for employees engaged in the production of drones and that are actually making weapons for the army right now are receiving massive summonses

Many companies - I know - don't want to officially register employees even for defense orders. As soon as you hire a person, the military enlistment office will take him or her away. If they don't take him to the front, they will take him away from work for a couple of weeks to undergo a medical examination, sit under the offices, and listen to the deputy colonel's speeches. Minus two weeks of working time means minus 200 flying drones at the front.

Enterprises involved in defense projects can book no more than 50% of people liable for military service. Enterprises in culture, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the media, not to mention government agencies, can book everyone, while defense companies that make weapons can book only half. Can you imagine? And if you have a garage workshop for making drones, and only four people, one of whom solders, another flies, another glues, and another mills, someone needs to be sent to the front.

If you are a large enterprise, and you make a lot of large drones under a contract with the Ministry of Defense, develop production, build hulls, bury yourself underground, recruit people, you make a reservation for them (50%), then when the contract expires, the reservation period will also expire (six months), your employees will go to the trenches, and there will be no one to fulfill the next contract.

This is the truth of life. There is a shortage of drones not only because there is no money for them, but because there is no one to work with them. And even if there is someone to work, they need to maintain a huge staff of lawyers to fight off the military enlistment offices. Because the military commissariats have their own war.

The problem can only be solved by the Ministry of Defense Industry (we don't have one), which will take over all defense companies, both private and state-owned, and will be engaged in the search for workers for the defense sector, their training, distribution of defense orders, production development, and research and development.

The logic of war will force the creation of such a ministry. But there will be no one to work there.

Yuriy Kasyanov

Ukraine Front Lines

