Yesterday, on June 14, 2024 the agony of the Putin regime began.

I was very excited about today's speech and the new old ultimatums of the "Great and Terrible Emperor Pu". Colleagues in international affairs and political science, both here and in the West, will analyze all this, and I have two main conclusions:

1. Today, the whole world saw that on June 14, 2024, the agony of the "Emperor Pu" regime began.

He felt cornered - the unity of the Western world, sanctions on Russia's day, defense agreements with Ukraine...

Yes, the agony can and will be dangerous. But everyone saw that he was scared to death. And in the style and logic of "gangster Petersburg" he reflexively scares - "hold me back". Although it is said that plutonium for warheads has not been produced since 2000 and its shelf life is already over... Well, the whole world has already seen analog weapons.

2. For us - in our daily work of monitoring sanctions, shipping, etc. - everything is getting easier. A country that did not join the Peace Summit and, after the "ultimatum of June 14, 2024," continues to finance the war of the Putin regime by paying for its bloody oil is an ally of Putin and an enemy of Ukraine and the civilized world. There is no middle ground anymore: if you buy bloody oil, you support Putin's ultimatum.

So let the ambassadors and businessmen not be offended.

