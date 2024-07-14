Russian propaganda fakes about the Kyiv’s Children Hospital Okhmatdyt attack

Russian propaganda continues to frantically repeat the fake news that the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was hit by an AIM-120A missile launched from NASAMS.

Moreover, they do this using a retouched still snap from a video that captured a targeted strike by a Russian Kh-101/555 missile.

Sergiy Kyslytsya predicted that at the UN Security Council, Russian representatives will be waving printouts of a still snap and telling everyone in the hall the wildest crap that it is the AIM-120A missile that is depicted there.

But whom can they convince?

There is an original video of decent quality, and when enlarged, one can see the missile outline and examine all its details, such as the triple tail, the oval nose cone (which the Russians sharpened and even slightly brightened in their still snap) and the stabilization wing.

But what especially stands out is the R95-300 small-sized short-life bypass turbojet engine in the tail, which is a distinctive feature of the Kh-101/555 missiles.

In addition, the video allows one to clearly determine the size and the length of the missile. But there is one more very important point that completely destroys the Russian lie.

Few people pay attention to this, but the AIM-120A warhead weighs 50 pounds. This is a little over 20 kilograms. The power of the explosion and the monstrous destructions that the whole world has already seen could not be provoked by the detonation of a warhead weighing 20 kg, but they correspond to the power of the half-ton charge of the Kh-101/555 missiles.

Russian propagandists, having committed a brutal crime, will lie desperately and vilely, realizing that their lies are not worth a damn. But just as was the case with MH-17 and many of their other crimes, they will generate lies non-stop 24/7. This is Putin's Russia - a terrorist country.

They cannot do it any other way. This is their crippled essence.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: