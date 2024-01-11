Is the destruction of the LUCH design bureau, which develops missile complexes, already treason or not?

Luch Design Bureau, located in Kyiv, Ukraine, is a major Ukrainian developer of components for the defense industry.

The company is in close co-operation with the Artem holding company, also located in Kyiv. Artem is the main manufacturer of the models developed by the Luch Design Bureau.

The company was first established in Ukraine in 1965 and quickly became a leading Soviet developer of automated control systems and diagnostics systems in aviation engineering. The latest data from the official sources say the the procedure of bankruptcy proceedings have been launched at the enterprise.

What are the most known and powerful types of weaponry designed by the LUCH Design Bureau?

Arbalet-K - is a short-range anti-aircraft missile system developed and produced by the Ukrainian LUCH Design Bureau.

Vilkha (missile complex) - is a Ukrainian heavy multiple rocket launcher that fires guided missiles. Designed by the LUCH Design Bureau, it was based on the BM-30 Smerch rocket launch system and developed in the 2010s. Vilkha entered service in the Ukrainian armed forces in 2018.

Kombat (ATGM) - Ukrainian anti-tank guided missile designed to combat tanks, helicopters, anti-tank missiles and other highly protected ground, surface or low-flying targets at distances of up to 5,000 meters. Developed by the LUCH Design Bureau, produced by Kyiv GAHK "Artem".

Koral (AAGM) - the Ukrainian project to create an anti-aircraft guided missile for medium-range complexes. Developed by LUCH Design Bureau since 2016. The product should become a basic unified missile of modular design for ship and land-based anti-aircraft missile systems and air forces.

RK-3 Corsar - is a Ukrainian portable anti-tank guided missile developed by LUCH Design Bureau.

R-360 Neptune - is a Ukrainian subsonic cruise missile with all-weather capabilities developed by the LUCH Design Bureau. Originally designed as an anti-ship missile, an alternative model was fielded in 2023 with a new guidance system to support land-attack roles.

RK-4 Ingul - portable rocket launcher is designed to destroy lightly armored and non-armored equipment, field-type structures, as well as manpower located in open space, in shelters, structures made of stone, brick or concrete. Developed by LUCH Design Bureau.

Sokil-2 (UAV) - Ukrainian unmanned reconnaissance aerial vehicle, UAV, developed by the LUCH State Kyiv Design Bureau.

Sokil -300 - the project of the Ukrainian attack UAV, which is being developed by the State Kyiv Design Bureau LUCH. It is controlled by an inertial unit with laser gyroscopes developed by the State Enterprise of Special Instrumentation "Arsenal".



Stugna-P - Ukrainian anti-tank missile complex. Developed by the Kyiv Design Bureau LUCH. The complex belongs to the second generation ATGM — it is semi-automatic, with a laser beam guidance system. Can fire 130 mm or 152 mm rockets with various warheads installed in the container.

UKFL

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

