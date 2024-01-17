An address to American radicals who succeeded in the 80s by setting up conditions for the Soviet Union’s collapse

Avdiivka's defensive operation...

Chasiv Yar's defensive operation...

Robotyne's defensive operation...

potentially - Vuhledar's defensive operation.

Thank you, very much appreciate some partners for delays in weapon supply or chronic underfunding!

All thanks to you!

Now, do you want to repeat the same scheme next year?

Have you forgotten World War II?

Look, it might be too late.

While you discuss your pre-election fences, Ukrainians are dying for your freedom and security!

While the radical Trumps' wing blocks aid to Ukraine, people are dying here. Including for the interests of the U.S. regarding the security of the Eastern NATO flank.

Look, during World War II, there was a chance for the U.S. to intervene earlier and prevent many things.

But the U.S. only joined after Pearl Harbor. Taking a heavy blow.

Recently, Iranian forces (who also supply weapons and long-range UAVs to Russia) shelled U.S. facilities in Iraq.

Global terrorism must be stopped once and forever.

And supporting Ukraine here is one of the keys to solving the problem.

Wake up, American radicals. You did a great job in the 80s creating conditions for the Soviet Union's collapse!

Now we all need to repeat it! So that world terrorism does not have time to do even more bad things.

Bohdan Myroshnykov

UKFL

