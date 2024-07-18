Home BUSINESS The Polish state company sold components for “Shahed” drones to Iran – Radio Zet

The Polish state company sold components for “Shahed” drones to Iran – Radio Zet

Journalists discovered that Wytwornia Sprzetu Komunikacyjny Poznan, owned by the State Agency for Industrial Development, sold fuel pumps to Iran Motorsazan, which manufactures tractors. However, these components later ended up in combat drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine. The pumps are dual-use items, but they were exported without the necessary permit from the Minister of Development and Technology.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced a thorough review of contracts between Polish companies and countries that support Russia. Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak stated that this "case is absolutely shocking" and promised a thorough investigation.

