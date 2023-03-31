Hacking of a russian war criminal, commander of a Military Unit of Assault Aviation Regiment

The hacktivists of the Ukrainian Cyber Resistance team exclusively handed over to the international intelligence community InformNapalm dumps of e-mail and other private correspondence of a Russian war criminal, commander of Military Unit 75387, the 960th Assault Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation, Colonel Sergey Atroshchenko. His aviation regiment is stationed at an airfield on the outskirts of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, on the shores of the Sea of Azov.

Hacktivists had been monitoring the colonel’s correspondence for several months and very effectively used the possibilities of leaking information in the interests of Ukrainian defense forces. Currently, given Colonel Sergey Atroshchenko's refusal to cooperate with intelligence agencies, it has been decided to publicize the fact of hacking and to publish information sensitive for him and his regiment. We also know that while this publication was prepared, materials on Atroshchenko and his subordinates were submitted to the International Criminal Court for the issuance of an order.

Atroshchenko Sergey Valeryevych (Russian: Атрощенко Сергей Валерьевич), born on May 5, 1981. By the way, he was born in Ovruch, Zhytomyr Region, Ukraine. Then he lived in Lipetsk, Russia, and then was registered in Voronezh.

Currently he lives in the elite building is located 350 meters from the embankment at the address: Krasnodar region, Primorsko-Akhtarsk. It is also quite close to the place of service, the airfield of the 960th Assault Aviation Regiment, about 5 km.

Finances

Also, you are probably wondering how much the commander of the aviation regiment earns? Perhaps it will also be interesting to his wife, to whom we will pay special attention at the end of this material.

The hacktivists also provided access to Atroshchenko's personal account on the official portal of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, from which they extracted information on payments for the period from February 2022 to January 2023 (you can view an extract from the information on monetary security in PDF).

As for the dump from the mailboxes of the commander of Air Force 75387, the 960th Assault Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation, Colonel Serhiy Atroshchenko, we managed to find and isolate various detailed lists of pilots, information, service characteristics of officers, certificates, theoretical and practical calculations that are interesting for exploration.

Video recording of the hack can be viewed following the link on the website.

Informnapalm also mentioned funny details. It was quite ironic to find in Colonel Atroshchenko's correspondence an archival explanatory note to his 2016 master's thesis about the commander's decision to destroy the enemy's long-range radar detection aircraft (Ukrainian - DRLV, Russian - DRLO). Because a month ago, on February 26, 2023, the Russian A-50U long-range radar detection and control aircraft was damaged by partisans with the help of a drone in the area of Machulyshchi airfield, Republic of Belarus.

But not only Colonel Atroshchenko himself became the source of a large-scale leak of data about his regiment and his subordinate personnel. A significant role in this was played by his wife, whose mail also got into hacktivists’ hands.

Meet Atroshchenko's wife

Lilia Aleksandrovna Atroshchenko, born on November 11, 1982., Photo credit: informnapalm.org

During the preparation of this material, at the request of hacktivists, Lilia did a small favor, thinking that she was talking not to Ukrainian hackers, but one of the officers of the 960th regiment headed by her husband.

She and that officer agreed to make a "surprise" for Colonel Atroshchenko and other officers of the regiment in the form of a "patriotic action" - a photo shoot of the officers’ wives at the airfield in ceremonial coats with their husbands’ medals. The photos were supposed to be exclusively for private collections and not intended for the general public. Lilia willingly supported the proposal and arranged everything.

This made it possible to find the targets and collect all the wives of Russian pilots and, as a result, collect additional data useful for further OSINT-reconnaissance.

On March 16, 2023, Lilia Atroshchenko sent her video surprise with slides compiled from photos of this "patriotic action".

Photo credits: informnapalm.org

Lilia did her best, took close-ups of women posing in the coats of their pilot husbands who tried not to share their photos on social networks, but thanks to their wives, it’s easy to establish connections and their personal data. The New Year's corporate parties of the regiment, where officers' wives pose together with their husbands for family photo albums, always come in handy (but that's another story for future publications).

Lilia also tried to take several general shots of the airfield and planes, from which we also saw that it is a common practice in the 960th Assault Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation to use ruscist symbols with the letter "Z" on top of the red star. It is quite unusual as earlier there were photos in the media with "Z" painted next to it, without covering the star. Perhaps it is a personal initiative of the regiment’s commander to mark their planes in such a special way.

Afterword

This is only a small part of the story. There will be more publications on our resource dedicated to the commander of Military Unit 75387, 960th Assault Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation, Colonel Serhgey Atroshchenko and his subordinate officers.

We thank our friends, the hacktivists of Cyber Resistance, for the exclusive opportunity to take part in this interesting story and finalize it together. We invite readers to subscribe to our Telegram channels, where we publish much more information than is available on the site.

The fight against Russian aggressors is waged on various fronts, and the cyber front is an important component for intelligence and the success of operations to liberate the occupied territories of Ukraine, identify and bring Russian war criminals to justice.

P.S. An important detail, on March 28, 2023, Mariupol city mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko pointed out that, according to their data, it was from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield that the war criminals who bombed the drama theater and the Mariupol maternity hospital took off.

