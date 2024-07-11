According to Sportyv.info, after the criminal strike on the children's hospital "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv on July 8, 2024, one of the pilots of the 22nd heavy bomber aviation division (military unit 06987, "Engels" airbase) contacted the chatbot of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This division is known for constantly bombarding Ukrainian cities with Kh-101 missiles.

According to sources from "Information Resistance" in intelligence, the Russian serviceman wrote that he was shocked by the strike on the children's hospital and, like some of his colleagues, does not understand why they are being forced to target Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. As a result, he decided to hand over documents related to the activities of his military unit, as well as private photos of the command staff of the 22nd heavy bomber aviation division, to the Ukrainian side.

According to our sources, even the initial examination of the received materials proves their significant importance. Among the vast array of information are documents from the personal files of senior officers, personal data of Russian servicemen and their family members, and more. However, the most valuable are the classified documents of the 22nd heavy bomber aviation division.

We hope to publish some of these documents soon. Today, as an announcement, we are releasing private photos from a celebration marking the appointment of Colonel Ilya Koryakin, the chief of staff of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment, to the position of chief of staff of the 22nd heavy bomber aviation division at the "Naples" restaurant in Engels, Saratov region. The photos capture over 30 members of the command staff of the units of the 22nd heavy bomber aviation division of the long-range aviation command of the Russian Aerospace Forces. We remind you that military intelligence has previously identified these war criminals.

Identified individuals in the photos:

1. Alexey Gennadyevich Pechkarov, commanding officer of Tu-95, 121st Bomber Aviation Regiment, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

2. Andrey Pavlovich Martynov, navigator's assistant of the aviation squadron, 121st Bomber Aviation Regiment, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

3. Vladislav Sergeevich Govorov alleged head of the state secret protection service, 121st Bomber Aviation Regiment, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, captain.

4. Vyacheslav Georgievich Golovanov

5. Alexander Nikolayevich Aluyev, allegedly holding a command position in the personnel department of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

6. Denis Petrovich Khokhryakov, senior officer, 52nd Bomber Aviation Regiment, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

7. Oleg Vladimirovich Mikhailishin, deputy commander for personnel, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, colonel.

8. Alexander Yurievich Azarenkov, senior officer, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

9. Oleg Yurievich Baranov, senior navigator, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, colonel.

10. Pavel Vladimirovich Burdakov, commander of Tu-160, 121st Bomber Aviation Regiment, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, lieutenant colonel.

11. Vladimir Bronislavovich Tatur.

12. Sergey Vladimirovich Dolgushin, senior officer, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

13. Nikolay Lukashevich Papikyan, deputy chief of staff for communication and radio-technical support, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, lieutenant colonel.

14. Ilya Vladimirovich Koryakin, chief of staff, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, colonel.

15. Maxim Vladislavovich Smirnov, senior officer, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, lieutenant colonel.

16. Alexander Sergeevich Kashlev, senior officer, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, lieutenant colonel.

17. Konstantin Petrovich Belokobylsky.

18. Stanislav Dmitrievich Struchkov.

19. Alexey Sergeevich Tsybizov, senior officer, 121st Bomber Aviation Regiment, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

20. Andrey Ivanovich Malyukov, alleged head of the meteorological service, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

21. Dmitry Viktorovich Stepanenko, deputy chief of staff for troops and military service security, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, lieutenant colonel.

22. Ruslan Arslanovich Solovyov, senior officer, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

23. Vitaly Evgenyevich Zykov, senior officer, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, lieutenant colonel.

24. Alexander Sergeevich Pokatisov.

25. Vladislav Viktorovich Malinin, senior navigator, 121st Bomber Aviation Regiment, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, lieutenant colonel.

26. Oleg Igorevich Skitsky, commander of the 121st Bomber Aviation Regiment, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, colonel.

27. Sergey Viktorovich Teteriev, senior officer, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, major.

28. Nikolay Nikolayevich Varpakhovich, commander of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, colonel.

29. Trofim Alexandrovich Kapsha, deputy commander of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, colonel.

30. Vladimir Alexandrovich Gorlov, senior officer, 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces, major.

We remind you: effective remorse can be grounds for leniency. For every war crime committed against Ukraine, there will be just retribution!

