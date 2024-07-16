A brother lost: the true face of war

My brother Sasha got killed… I wanted to write something grandiose, as is customary, that a hero has fallen! But you know, in reality, it’s not as grandiose and eloquent. He is not on a shield; he is somewhere in the Donetsk region. On July 4th, orcs killed him. We found out yesterday, and all this time, his body cannot be retrieved. Attempts have been made; there are even those who have been wounded trying to retrieve the body of "Professor." And now my mother prays, howls, and cries, “Return at least my son’s body…” but for now, he is missing in action…

He was 41 years old, at war since February 2022, went as a volunteer, was wounded, and could have been demobilized, but he decided to go back, until victory… Awarded the Order of Courage, 3rd class. It sounds grandiose…

War is terrifying in its mundanity! War is different when it affects you personally. Honestly, I thought one family had already had enough. But now I pray that my mother endures… Why am I writing this? I don’t know… not for sympathy… maybe it’s my own repentance… When I read similar posts… so many of them… how I understand you now… I don’t just sympathize, I feel for you… thousands of mothers, wives, sisters, and children… so much pain and tears, our land is soaked with blood. We are being killed on the battlefield and at home! Death is becoming our everyday reality. I would have liked to wait for him, although it was not easy…

To all who are waiting – may you see your loved ones alive and unharmed! 🙏🏻

03.07.2022 was our last conversation… he said they would be replaced in a couple of days…

Olga Petrovskaya

