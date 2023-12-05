Ukraine Victory: National rescue program

Theses for the national rescue program by Oleksandr Kochetkov. He outlined certain points. These are not dogmas - they can be changed, supplemented, etc. And this is not an exhaustive list. This is my personal vision of where to start.

1. PUBLIC ACKNOWLEDGMENT BY THE AUTHORITIES THAT THE CURRENT STATE OF AFFAIRS DOES NOT LEAD TO VICTORY OR EVEN TO THE PRESERVATION OF UKRAINE AS SUCH.

Treatment is not effective until the patient recognizes that he is sick and wants to be treated for real. Actually, this point could be limited to. Because our government never admits its own incompetence. But there are also external partners who have an impact. So I'll continue.

2. ESTABLISHMENT OF A GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL VICTORY (GNV) BY A JOINT DECISION OF THE PRESIDENT AND THE VERKHOVNA RADA, WITH ITS EMERGENCY POWERS DEFINED.

This should not be a Stavka, but something like it - in an expanded version. In other words, a real governing body for the entire country in times of war, both military and civilian. The government must simultaneously create an expert council under this body - we have had enough of amateurish decisions at the state level.

3. DECLARING A STATE OF WAR WITH THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION BECAUSE OF ITS UNMOTIVATED AGGRESSION AGAINST UKRAINE.

Our allies may be against this. They will need to be consulted. But one way or another, this will have to be done.

4. MAKING PUBLIC COMMITMENTS ON BEHALF OF UKRAINE TO OUR ALLIES AND PARTNERS.

This is necessary so that the situation is not used to stop support. It also creates the preconditions for obligations to be mutual.

5. DISSOLUTION OF THE VERKHOVNA RADA, THE CABINET OF MINISTERS, THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT, AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES.

Ministries and departments, as well as local authorities, continue to operate until the transfer of powers to the relevant bodies of the GNV. The Verkhovna Rada and the Constitutional Court are put on hold. Therefore, the decisions of the GNV acquire the status of laws, and in case of contradiction with the laws and certain provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine, the decisions of the GNV take precedence.

6. SUSPENSION OF CERTAIN CIVIL RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS PROVIDED FOR BY THE CONSTITUTION OF UKRAINE, EXCEPT FOR FREEDOM OF SPEECH.

A dictatorship, many will say, yes, a dictatorship. But we still have a de facto dictatorship, only ineffective, because the enemy is advancing. And even this dictatorship will seem like a gentle kindergarten compared to what will happen if we are captured by a sub-empire. But freedom of speech, on the contrary, needs to be strengthened. Of course, without allowing manifestations of hostile propaganda.

7. REMOVAL OF MOBILIZATION ARMOR FROM MPS, OFFICIALS AND OTHER HIGH-RANKING OFFICIALS.

Otherwise, society will never feel that it is in the same boat as the government. And the main contradiction of our time will remain: ordinary people have to die so that the scoundrels in power can continue to steal and get rich.

8. SIMPLIFICATION OF COURT PROCEEDINGS IN CORRUPTION CASES, IN PARTICULAR, AGAINST CORRUPT OFFICIALS CAUGHT RED-HANDED.

There is nothing to comment on. At the same time, convicted corrupt officials should be given a choice - either to the zone or to the front. In the case of "going to the front," the confiscation of ill-gotten wealth is still carried out, but in smaller amounts.

9. PERMISSION TO TRAVEL ABROAD FOR THOSE LIABLE FOR MILITARY SERVICE WHO DO NOT WISH TO SERVE IN THE ARMED FORCES IN EXCHANGE FOR A CONTRIBUTION TO THE DEFENSE FUND OF UKRAINE.

If a person does not want to defend Ukraine, he or she will not do so anyway. But in order to avoid service, he corrupts a military commissar, or a medical commission, or someone else. So let him support the Armed Forces with money instead of corrupt officials. Of course, the contribution should be differentiated depending on the person's income.

10. RADICAL SIMPLIFICATION OF THE TAX SYSTEM FOR LEGAL ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS.

This is absolutely necessary. Because during an actual war, tax authorities and other security forces will still create nightmares for businesses that are already barely surviving.

There are no provisions for the President of Ukraine and his Presidential Administration to focus exclusively on international promotion of Ukraine, for the urgent deployment of weapons and ammunition production, for changes in the mobilization system (for example, greater involvement of women in the logistics of the Armed Forces), and so on. Because all of these and many other issues are current issues of the Government of National Salvation of Ukraine.

There is also nothing said about the selection criteria for the GNV - this makes sense only after the general approach is truly of interest to society.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

