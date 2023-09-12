Ukraine: Fraudulent election under occupation

Fraunded election under occupation, by Maul Manandise.

I am writing this to let the world know how the illegal voting took place in the territories occupied by the terrorist russian federation.

Some of these territories have been occupied for 9 years.

Russian occupiers threaten and blackmail local residents putting their lives in danger. Illegal voting is held at gunpoint, and the so-called election commissions do not count the votes, because putin has his own plan for all these "elections"...

Tanks or combat vehicles are strategically placed in the city centers to intimidate and oppress the population…

I want to remind you about the mass atrocities in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Mariupol, Izyum... in practically all territories of Ukraine occupied by the russian invaders. I want to remind you about the abduction, torture and murder of Ukrainian patriots according to pre-prepared lists.

Just like during the so-called referendums, democracy is out of the question during the current so-called elections.

Once again, I urge the world community to respond appropriately to these events rather than to watch them silently.

The world community should no longer have doubts – russia is a terrorist state, an aggressor state... To talk about some legitimacy of pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine means to join the russian federation in committing the terrible crimes...

September 11 is the World Day Against Terrorism... Every decent person in the world must understand that we can overcome this terrible phenomenon only together!

Nobody of us can remain indifferent to the grief of others.

We are so close to each other that our indifference to the manifestations of evil in one part of the planet today tomorrow can result in new evil in another.

Paul Мanandise,

Head of Department of International Influence and Culture, Information and Analytical Center of the National Security of Ukraine

