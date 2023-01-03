Space X has launched Ukrainian nanosatellite

On January 3, the PolyITAN-HP-30 nanosatellite, created by specialists of Ihor Sikorskyi Kyiv Polytechnic Institute on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Ukraine, has been launched in the USA.

It was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science press service.

Ukrainian satellite PolyITAN-HP-30 was launched into orbit. Photo: Oleksiy Samsonov

"The PolyITAN-HP-30 nanosatellite was created by scientists of the National Technical University of Ukraine "Ihor Sikorskyi Kyiv Polytechnic Institute" exclusively at the expense of budgetary funds provided by the Ministry of Education and Science within the framework of the relevant projects-winners of research and development competitions and the basic financing agreement," the statement said.

It is noted that the nanosatellite will be launched from Cape Canaveral in the USA using a Falcon-9 launch vehicle produced by SpaceX. After launching into the planned orbit, the nanosatellite will ensure the implementation of a scientific experiment to study the effectiveness of the heat pipes of various designs as the main element of spacecraft thermal stabilization systems.

The Ministry of Education and Science reports that the satellite was delivered to the United States thanks to the sponsorship of the Boeing Ukraine Company. At the same time, the spin-off company of Delft University of Technology (the Netherlands) undertook financing and technical support for the spacecraft launch. The State Space Agency of Ukraine also contributed to the solution of logistics and export issues.

The was broadcasted on the official YouTube channel of Ihor Sikorskyi Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

