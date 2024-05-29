All of Europe had family ties to Kievan Rus, today's Ukraine! And all this happened 100 years before the creation of the "village" of Moscow.

Kyiv gave Europe 158 queens and kings. You are looking at a historical image - a portrait of Queen Anna (about 1000 years old), made in the church of Hagia Sophia in Kyiv.

All the famous queens of Europe of Ukrainian origin are depicted in this church: Anne of France, Anastasia of Hungary, Elizabeth of Norway and Denmark, and Agatha of England. All four of them were daughters of Yaroslav the Wise, the Grand Duke of Kyiv. All of Europe had family ties to Kievan Rus, today's Ukraine! And all this happened 100 years before the creation of the "village" of Moscow.

But let's get back to the Ukrainian queens, because each of these stories could be made into a Hollywood movie!

Queen Agatha

Did you know that Queen Elizabeth of England, who recently died, was a descendant of Queen Agatha? And that Agatha's daughter Margaret became not only the Queen of Scotland, but also a saint of that country!

Because during her lifetime she built the most Christian churches and did many good deeds.

St. Margaret of Scotland.

Did you know that Richard Leontocard and Mary Stewart had Ukrainian roots-their grandmother was Agathina, Queen of Kyiv!

Let us remind you that the legendary Anne of Kyiv, who became Queen of France, spoke four languages. She carried the Gospel, which almost all later kings of France swore by and which was written and printed in Kyiv.

Anne of Kyiv, Queen of France.

The Ukrainian blood of Queen Anne flowed through the veins of the later 18 kings of France. It was these legendary 4 sisters from Kyiv who became the queens of Europe and saved the temple of Hagia Sophia of Kyiv from the "dark monster of Moscow!

" In the 1930s, at Stalin's request, the process of blowing up the Hagia Sophia Church in Kyiv began! The explosives had already been installed, and the millennial architectural miracle in Kyiv would have been destroyed by Moscow atheists.

Suddenly, a calligraphic letter arrives from France: "If you dare to desecrate the portrait of our legendary Queen Anne and destroy the work of our queen's father, our country will immediately break off diplomatic relations with you! " Yes, the French ancestors were more determined! This is how they saved Ukrainian Hagia Sophia!

Let's also remind the Hungarians of their Ukrainian Queen Anastasia. Because through the mediation of Kyiv and its powerful princes, Hungarian King Andros saved Anastasia's wife from death! After all, at that time Kyiv was the largest state in Europe with the strongest influence!

Queen Anastasia Yaroslavna

Have you ever heard that a woman became queen of Norway and then Denmark during her lifetime? Yes, it was the Ukrainian Elizabeth! And she made her daughter queen. She also rescued the orphaned English princess Gita from a hateful marriage and sent a warship against the authoritarian who tried to threaten her. Ukrainians had such strong roots in England, France, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, and Norway. When Moscow was not even on the map! Who will prevent Ukraine from becoming an EU member today? Kyiv gave Europe 158 queens and kings!

