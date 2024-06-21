There is no time to stand aside: American singer Kelsie Kimberlin calls for action

American singer Kelsie Kimberlin launched a large-scale initiative to raise funds for drones for the Ukrainian military. Addressing her compatriots, her million-strong audience on YouTube, and interacting with various NGOs and politicians, she makes every effort to get as many Americans and people of different nationalities as possible to support Ukraine.

"The contribution of American drones goes beyond military support. UAVs are used for logistical purposes, delivering essential items such as food, medicine and ammunition to hard-to-reach areas affected by conflict. Moreover, drones help gather information that supports democratic resilience by documenting violations and providing real-time data.

This helps maintain transparency and accountability, which is critical to sustaining democratic processes under pressure. Images and information obtained with the help of drones serve as irrefutable evidence of events on the ground, countering disinformation and supporting the truth,” Kelsie said.

The singer tries to raise the Ukrainian issue as often as possible both in her work and during personal meetings. Having visited Ukraine last year and experienced the loss of her cousin in the war, she is more than convinced that the power of good will be stronger. But this requires support both at the state level and from ordinary citizens.

This month, Kelsie visited a medical center in Maryland where Ukrainian servicemen are being treated. On behalf of her Foundation https://kelsiekimberlinfoundation.org/ she supported Ukrainian soldiers.

"In every video, interview, communication with various foundations and organizations, I repeat: join the efforts to help Ukraine. Today, Ukraine protects the democratic values ​​of the whole world," the singer concludes.

It should be reminded that last year Kelsie Kimberlin released a series of videos shot in Ukraine and about Ukraine.

She showed the pain of Bucha and Irpin, visited places of memory of Ukrainians and conveyed emotions close to those who oppose this war. More than 10 million viewers learned about the history of the modern Ukrainian confrontation thanks to Kelsie.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: