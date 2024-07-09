Viktor Orbán sent a private letter to EU leadership after meeting with Putin

In the letter dated July 5, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán summarized the outcomes of his meetings with Zelensky and Putin. This information is reported by "European Pravda" and "Nastoyashchee Vremya," who have the contents of the letter.

Orbán stated that Ukraine and Russia are equally ready for peace talks. He mentioned that Putin "was surprised" by Zelensky's rejection of the ceasefire proposal. Orbán added that Russia, according to the Kremlin leader, would agree only to the conditions defined during the negotiations in Istanbul in April 2022, "particularly the fifth point of the document, which outlines the international security guarantees to be provided to Ukraine." This includes the right of veto for Ukraine's so-called security guarantors on the possible use of force against it, with Russia wanting to be among these guarantors.

In the letter, Orbán assured that during his trips to Ukraine and Russia, he did not act as an EU representative but merely wanted to learn the positions of both sides. However, media outlets noted that Orbán described the Russian position in detail, while the Ukrainian position was not covered in the same depth.

