Why Putin Won’t Negotiate from a Weak Position

The idea that Putin can be forced to negotiate from a weak position is complete nonsense! And this nonsense can cost us dearly! Even if we imagine that Putin's troops are defeated on the battlefield, as some "Napoleons" hope and plan, what would compel Putin to enter into negotiations with Ukraine in such a situation? Nothing!

Having suffered a defeat on the battlefield, Putin will simply "negatively advance" deeper into Russian territory, bring his nuclear charges to combat readiness, and will not engage in any "peace negotiations." Remember the liberation of the Kharkiv region in September 2022!

Even if Putin sees a threat of losing Crimea, he will not go for peace negotiations simply because through peace negotiations he cannot gain additional territories, which he uses to justify to his cronies the loss of their money and comfort...

Ukrainian Armed Forces units will not enter Russian territory, they do not have the means to destroy military infrastructure deep within Russia and will not do so. What would compel Putin to enter into negotiations from a weak position?!

The idea of ensuring a strong negotiating position through Ukraine's victories on the battlefield needs to be removed from the tables where options for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war are being discussed. There is no sense in "paying" with the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians for a strong negotiating position for Ukraine at negotiations where Putin will definitely not be present!

We need to find another way to achieve Victory and end the war.

Vladyslav Olenchenko

Ukraine Front Lines

