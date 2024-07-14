Olympics 2024: A march in memory of Ukrainian athletes killed by Russian invaders was organized in Paris

A march in memory of Ukrainian athletes killed by Russian invaders was organized in Paris on the eve of the Olympics.

Its initiator was the Union of Ukrainians of France with the support of the World Congress of Ukrainians.

More than 1,000 people joined the march to honor 488 Ukrainian athletes killed by russians.

In addition to Ukrainians, the French, Georgians, Poles, Lithuanians, Estonians, as well as representatives of the Syrian and Iranian opposition took part in the march, the Ministry of Youth and Sports informs.

"Ukrainian athletes killed by russia had every chance to represent Ukraine in Paris, but they were killed by Russia.

Now the murdered Ukrainian athletes have become part of the Heavenly team, which is forever with us," the head of the Ministry of Sports Matviy Bidnyi commented on the march.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: