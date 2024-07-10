Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions during the day of July 10, 2024.

Dnipropetrovsk region



In Nikopol, 1 person was killed during enemy artillery fire. At night, a "shahed" was destroyed over the region. Due to night attacks by kamikaze drones and artillery shelling, infrastructure was damaged in Nikopol and the Marganets community.

Odesa region



the enemy attacked the Odesa port infrastructure with rockets: 2 people killed, 1 person was injured. Due to damage to the civilian ship, there was a liquid leak. Mutilated warehouses and trucks.

Rivne region



At night, Russian drones attacked an energy infrastructure facility.

Donetsk region



the invaders killed 1 civilian and injured 7 more people. A warehouse was destroyed, 28 private houses, an infrastructure object, 4 high-rise buildings and farm buildings were damaged.

Kharkiv region



In the morning in the village In Kozacha Lopan, the village council building was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. In the city of Kupyansk, the Soviet Union mutilated a gas pipe, 2 private houses and destroyed a logistics infrastructure facility. Yesterday, the Russians killed 2 civilians and wounded 3 more people in the settlement of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, where one-story and 4-story residential buildings and a private house were partially destroyed due to shelling.

Kherson region



Today, a 57-year-old local man killed as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Ingulets - one of the residential buildings was hit. Also, during the day, the Russians killed 1 person and wounded 4, targeting a high-rise building, 18 private houses, a garage and a car.

Zaporizhia region



One man was injured as a result of Russian attacks in the Zaporozhye district. the occupiers inflicted 476 blows on 11 settlements. 27 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Sumy region



the army of the Russian Federation made 105 strikes on the territory of the region: a private house was damaged.

Mykolaiv region



Air defense forces shot down 4 drones over the area.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: