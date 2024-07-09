Home NEWS UKRAINE Kyiv completes rescue operations at the site of Russian attack on Okhmatdyt

Kyiv completes rescue operations at the site of Russian attack on Okhmatdyt

Russians killed 2 people at the location of Okhmadyt children's hospital. 32 injured people sought medical assistance. 8 children were hospitalized with injuries.

And in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, rescuers pulled the bodies of 3 more women from the rubble of a house. In total, 11 residents of this house have been killed. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

As of now, 30 people, including 4 children, were killed in Kyiv as a result of Russian strikes on July 8, and 117 people were injured, including 10 children, the State Emergency Service reported.

As a reminder, July 9 was declared a day of mourning in Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih.

The photo shows an entranceway destroyed by a Russian missile in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

