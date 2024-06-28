Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 28, 2024.

856 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,779 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:00 a.m. June 28, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.



During the past day, 140 combat clashes took place.



According to detailed information, over the past day, in total, the enemy launched seven missile strikes against the positions of our troops and populated areas, using nine missiles, 48 ​​air strikes (in particular, using 77 anti-aircraft missiles), carried out about 4,300 attacks, including 109 of using rocket systems of salvo fire, more than 1300 attacks by kamikaze drones of various types.



Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have hit five areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft missiles, one anti-aircraft vehicle, a radar station, and three ammunition depots.



Last day, the total losses of the russian occupiers amounted to 1,170 people. 24 enemy tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 60 artillery systems, 50 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, one anti-aircraft missile system, three anti-aircraft vehicles, one plane, five cruise missiles, 46 vehicles and 11 units of special equipment were destroyed.



Since the beginning of this day, 59 combat clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out 16 airstrikes with the use of 33 anti-aircraft missiles, shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas more than 565 times.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to storm in the Vovchansk area. Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks, one more is ongoing. Loss of positions is not allowed.



According to detailed information, the losses of Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to: 119 people killed and wounded, four artillery systems and 13 vehicles were destroyed.



Since the beginning of the day, two skirmishes have been taking place near Stepova Novoselivka and Stelmakhivka in the Kupyansk direction. The situation is under control.



In the Lyman direction, the Russian occupiers are carrying out assaults in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, Torsky, and Serebryansky forest. Four attacks ended without success for the aggressor. As many more - they continue.



In the Siversky direction, the enemy somewhat increased the intensity of offensive operations.

Today, 12 battles have already taken place here, of which 10 were repelled near Spirny, Rozdolivka and Vyimka, two more clashes are ongoing in the area of ​​Spirny. The defense forces are in control of the situation.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the invading troops are attacking the positions of our defenders near Ivanivskyi and Chasiv Yar, where three enemy attacks are currently underway. Ukrainian units are firmly holding the defense and giving a decent rebuff to the enemy.



In the Toretsk direction, the Russian aggressor twice carried out unsuccessful assaults from the side of Horlivka. Loss of positions is not allowed.



In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent enemy troops from advancing deep into our territory. 19 combat clashes have already taken place today. The enemy is trying to break through from the Ocheretiny district in the directions of Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Progress. Five attacks of the occupiers were successfully repelled by our defenders, seven more are continuing.



At the same time, the invaders made seven attempts to penetrate our battle formations near Novoselivka Persha. Three attacks were unsuccessful, four more are ongoing.



Four assaults by the occupying army near Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka ended unsuccessfully in the Kurakhiv direction, and one skirmish is still ongoing. Loss of positions is not allowed.



In the Vremivsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near Vodyanyi. The situation is tense. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into our territory.



In the Orykhiv direction, the Russian invaders do not abandon their intention to dislodge our defenders near Mala Tokmachka. One assault action for the enemy ended unsuccessfully, another battle continues.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, exhaust its combat potential, and stabilize the situation.

Operational information as of 13:00 p.m. June 28, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the day, the russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsky and Siversky directions. The total number of combat engagements increased to 81. Almost along the entire front line, the enemy is actively using aviation. Units of the Defense Forces respond harshly to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy their infantry and equipment.



The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from insidious artillery shelling from the territory of the russian Federation. Thus, from the direction of Kozino (Russian Federation), an attack was made on the village of Starykove, from Belaya Byeroza (Russian Federation) on Novovasylivka, from Zyornovo (Russian Federation) on the settlements of Khliborob, Romashkovo and Progress.



At the same time, Kharkiv Region is under constant attacks by enemy aircraft. On the side of Belgorod (Russian Federation), terrorists fired three strikes with seven anti-aircraft missiles at the settlement of Liptsi, two strikes with six anti-aircraft missiles at Starytsia, four anti-aircraft missiles were dropped by the occupiers on Mykolaivka, three more each on Varvarivka and Vesele. Vovchanski Khutory was hit by two guided aerial bombs.



At the same time, fighting continues in the Vovchansk area. Currently, our soldiers have repelled four out of five enemy assaults.



Ten times today, the invading army, with the support of aviation, attacked units of the Defense Forces in the areas of Nevsky, Makiivka, Torsky and Serebryansky forests in the Lyman direction. Our soldiers repelled nine assaults, one battle is still ongoing.



In the Siverskyi direction, the occupiers continue to be active near Beilohorivka, Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, Ivano-Daryivka, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka. Since the beginning of the day, the number of clashes here has increased to 19. Enemy aircraft are intensively operating in populated areas and positions of our troops. 14 attacks by Russian invaders have been repelled, five are still ongoing.



The occupiers will not stop trying to penetrate our defenses in the Kramatorsk direction. The Ukrainian military repelled one enemy assault. Three clashes continue in the districts of Chasiv Yar, Novy and Ivanivskyi.



It does not deprive the enemy of the pace of offensive actions also in the direction of Horlivka - Toretsk. The aviation of the Russian occupiers strikes with guided aerial bombs. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's assaults in an organized manner, six attacks have been repulsed, and another battle continues.



In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupation forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 21 times near Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Novoselivka Pershoya and Umansky. At present, our defenders have already repelled 13 enemy attacks, eight more are ongoing.



In the Kurakhiv direction, five assault actions of the aggressor near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka ended without success, one battle is still ongoing. Loss of positions is not allowed.



In the Dnieper direction, the enemy also unsuccessfully attacked our defenders three times near Krynyk. The settlements of Olhynka and Tyahynka were hit by anti-aircraft guns.



In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,170 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

