Okhmatdyt director on today’s hostile missile strike on the hospital: “This is proof that Russia must not exist as a country”

General Director of Okhmatdyt, Volodymyr Zhovnir, commented on today's Russian missile strike on the Okhmatdyt hospital.

A corresponding video was published on the official Telegram channel of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt," Censor.NET reports.

"Our hospital is the largest hospital in Europe. Over 600 children are treated here daily. It is here that children find hope for life, and it is this institution that was hit by a Russian missile today. Russia is a terrorist country, and this is further proof that Russia must not exist as a country," Volodymyr Zhovnir stated.

- Good afternoon, my name is Volodymyr Zhovnir, I am the CEO of Okhmatdyt. Our hospital is the largest hospital in Europe, it is in this hospital that more than 600 children are treated every day, it is here that children find hope, hope for health, hope for life. And it was this hospital that was hit by a Russian missile today. I'm tired of saying that Russia is a terrorist country, that this is additional proof that it is a country that should not exist as a country. I am sorry that it happened, that people died, that children were wounded, that the entire Ukrainian community is now worried about those children who were left without help, about cancer patients. We, Ukrainians and the entire world that supports freedom, must be stronger, we must be able to repel the aggressor, we must win, because without victory there will be no peace. Glory to Ukraine, glory to our armed forces, glory to our doctors!

Angelina Shorokhova

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

