Ukraine under fire – the situation in the regions as of Monday December 4, 2023

Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions during the day of December 4, 2023.

Donetsk region

The Russian forces killed 1 resident in the village Kostyantynivka. 3 more people were injured. 4 houses and an infrastructure object were damaged. It became known about one child who died as a result of an enemy strike on November 30 in Novogrodivka.

Kherson region

In the morning, the russian forces attacked Kherson - they hit a kindergarten. 1 person was injured. Over the past day, the enemy launched 117 shellings, targeting residential quarters, medical institutions, and the administration building in Kherson; scientific research institution and engineering facility in Kherson district; shops in Beryslav district. 2 people died, another 8 were injured.

Kharkiv region

During the day, about 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers. No victims.

Dnipropetrovsk region

At night, the Myrivska community came under artillery fire - 2 private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a gas pipeline were damaged. People were not injured.

Zaporizhzhia region

Military personnel of the Russian Federation carried out 158 strikes on 22 settlements - there were 2 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Civilians were not injured.

Mykolaiv region

At night, air defense forces destroyed 6 "shaheeds". During the day, enemy artillery fire was recorded in the city of Ochakiv and the water area of the Ochakiv community. The wreckage of the downed enemy UAV damaged the building of the agricultural enterprise and the power line. There are no casualties.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

In the morning, the Air Force destroyed drones that were flying to attack the critical infrastructure of the region. There were no victims and significant destruction.

Ukraine Front Lines

