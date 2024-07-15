Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 22, 2019

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 22, 2019 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden hard weaponry against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian forces launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Khutyr Vilnuy,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Khutyr Vilnuy, Krymske and Svitlodarsk,
high caliber machine guns – near Shumy and Krymske,
small arms – near Khutyr Vilnuy, Krymske and Shumy.
(3) Russian forces launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near ,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Nevelske (2 times),
automatic grenade launchers – near Butovka mine,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Kamyanka,
high caliber machine guns – near Nevelske (2 times), Butovka mine and Slavne,
small arms – near Nevelske (2 times), Butovka mine, Vasylivka and Slavne.
(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine