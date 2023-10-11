Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 11, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 11, 2023.

595 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,522 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.

During the past day, 108 combat clashes took place. Also, the Russian Federation struck a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile against civilian houses in the village of Velikiy Burluk, Kharkiv region. In addition, the occupiers attacked the southern regions of our country with attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type, most of which were destroyed by our air defense. In total, the enemy carried out 2 missile and 76 air strikes, carried out 83 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, in particular, children. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Air strikes were carried out in: Bleshnya, Chernihiv region; Bachivsk and Popivka, Sumy region; Basove, Gatishche, Vovchanski Khutory, Synkivka, Kislivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Novolyubivka, Luhansk Region; Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 30 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive in the Makiivka and Dibrova districts of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, and were successful in the areas east of Klishchiivka and east of Andriivka.

In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiyiv direction, the enemy with forces of up to three battalions, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, intensified offensive actions in the Avdiivka, Tonenko, Keramik, and Pervomaisky regions of the Donetsk region. Our defenders repelled all enemy attacks and prevented the loss of lines and positions.

In the Marinka direction, during the past day, the Defense Forces successfully repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the Marinka and Krasnohorivka districts of the Donetsk region.

On the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives near Zolota Niva and Volodynoy, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhia region, our defenders are holding back the enemy in the areas of Inzhenerne and Verbove settlements of the Zaporizhia region.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, have improved the tactical position in the area west of Robotyny, Zaporizhzhia region. Our soldiers are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and successfully striking the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 9 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Our defenders also destroyed a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and 7 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

Units of the missile forces hit the command post, the ammunition warehouse, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 7 artillery means and the enemy's EW station.

russia's losses in manpower - 820 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

