Explosions in Moscow: Russian capital was hit by another drone strike

On the night of June 26, explosions rocked Moscow and the surrounding Moscow region. Residents reported hearing the sounds of UAVs and at least five blasts in the sky. As a result, five flights were rerouted from Vnukovo Airport to Sheremetyevo.

The drones involved in the attack were reportedly equipped with metal cube-shaped shrapnel that damaged vehicles. The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, stated that two drones were shot down.

According to UNN, citing local Telegram channels, explosions were heard in various parts of the capital and surrounding areas, including Dedovsk in the Istrinsky district, Zelenograd, and the town of Moskovsky in New Moscow.

Within five minutes, at least five explosions were heard in the sky. Russian media reported that five flights were diverted from Vnukovo to Sheremetyevo as a precaution.

The drones used in the attack were said to be packed with one-centimeter metal cubes intended to cause damage. Residents of the “Srednivskiy Lis” residential complex in New Moscow reported that their cars were damaged, with several having broken windows. The complex is located about 3 km from Vnukovo Airport, where the “Kylym” emergency response plan was activated.

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that two drones were shot down by air defense systems as they approached the Russian capital. “Emergency services are working at the crash sites,” he wrote on Telegram.

Background

Earlier, Russia claimed it had downed 25 Ukrainian drones within two hours, including 22 over the Voronezh region, two over Tatarstan, and one over the Tambov region. These events come amid a series of previous UAV attacks on Crimea and Taganrog, as well as the introduction of fines in 12 Russian regions for posting photos and videos of drone strikes.

Vadym Hludzynskyy