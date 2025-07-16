Zelenskyy Announces Institutional Changes Following Meeting with Former Defense Minister Umerov
Zelenskyy Announces Institutional Changes Following Meeting with Former Defense Minister Umerov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced upcoming decisions regarding changes in state institutions, including steps to improve relations with the United States and reform the management of Ukraine’s defense sector.

On July 12, Zelenskyy said he held a working meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, during which he gave specific instructions related to the defense sector.

“All available volumes of priority drone types must be contracted. We are working with European partners on funding,” the president stated.

He emphasized that Ukraine aims to surpass this year’s planned production and delivery figures for drones to the military, and that the government is preparing non-standard solutions to enhance national defense, including expanding international support.

“Second – institutional changes. Ukraine needs more positive dynamics in relations with the United States and, at the same time, new steps in managing the defense sector. Relevant decisions will be announced shortly.” – Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

To remind, on July 10, Zelenskyy confirmed his intention to replace Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. and hinted that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov might be appointed to the position.

Ukraine’s Government Reshuffle Scheduled for July 17, 2025.

Meantime, Volodymyr Zelenskyy also personally picked the Prime Minister and assembled the Cabinet and presented proposed composition on the everning meeting of his Fraction “Servant of People” to the Parliament of Ukraine.

Tags:
