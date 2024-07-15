Zelensky held a press conference with Ukrainian media. Key points:

- On Commander Syrsky and the Russian advance on Kharkiv region: It's hard to say what would have happened if the army leadership hadn't changed. These are post-war questions... I don't believe that if anyone else was in Syrsky's place, there wouldn't have been a breakthrough. I believe it would have happened anyway.
- We have an agreement for $40 billion. Whoever is leading the US will not stop this aid.
- On the potential resignation of the Prime Minister: We are discussing various changes with some ministers. Shmyhal is an important person in the government, and I am also discussing some changes with him.
- The full peace plan will be ready in November. It will likely take place in Qatar. Representatives of Russia should be at the second peace summit.
- Some NATO countries are skeptical of Ukraine, but it is these countries that use gas from our storage facilities.
- Europe has given us everything they could in terms of air defense. There are still a few countries that can provide more, and we are working on this – we have positive signals.
- Mobilization in Ukraine is going according to plan, but there is a noticeable shortage of training grounds.
- The number of F-16s that our partners will provide will be insufficient to counter Russia's air fleet.
- On international support for Ukraine: Unfortunately, Russia is working very hard: spreading disinformation, influencing, bribing, etc.