Home POLITICS Zelensky held a press conference with Ukrainian media. Key points:

Zelensky held a press conference with Ukrainian media. Key points:

  • On Commander Syrsky and the Russian advance on Kharkiv region: It's hard to say what would have happened if the army leadership hadn't changed. These are post-war questions... I don't believe that if anyone else was in Syrsky's place, there wouldn't have been a breakthrough. I believe it would have happened anyway.
  • We have an agreement for $40 billion. Whoever is leading the US will not stop this aid.
  • On the potential resignation of the Prime Minister: We are discussing various changes with some ministers. Shmyhal is an important person in the government, and I am also discussing some changes with him.
  • The full peace plan will be ready in November. It will likely take place in Qatar. Representatives of Russia should be at the second peace summit.
  • Some NATO countries are skeptical of Ukraine, but it is these countries that use gas from our storage facilities.
  • Europe has given us everything they could in terms of air defense. There are still a few countries that can provide more, and we are working on this – we have positive signals.
  • Mobilization in Ukraine is going according to plan, but there is a noticeable shortage of training grounds.
  • The number of F-16s that our partners will provide will be insufficient to counter Russia's air fleet.
  • On international support for Ukraine: Unfortunately, Russia is working very hard: spreading disinformation, influencing, bribing, etc.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2024 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?