Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly weighing the dismissal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, with plans to appoint him as Ukraine’s next ambassador to the United States — the country where his family is currently based.
Here’s a brief reminder of what’s wrong with Umerov and why his dismissal is long overdue:
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense is marked by systemic chaos, corruption risks, and managerial incompetence that are steering the country toward defeat rather than victory.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense failed to deliver weapons worth 51 billion UAH to the front.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense has not established an effective system to counter the threat of Shahed drones.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense has repeatedly failed to supply the army with drones in a timely manner.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense has made serious errors in constructing fortifications.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense dismantled the independent Supervisory Board to install loyalists at the Defense Procurement Agency.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense created a “closed club” of insiders who receive opaque arms procurement contracts.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense has allowed his subordinate institutions to withhold information that was previously disclosed or publicly available.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense funneled tens of billions of hryvnias through the border guard service to a Polish company.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense has failed to repair the quality control system for ammunition after a scandal involving defective mines.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense is led by a minister who spends more time abroad than actively managing this key ministry.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense has unofficial advisers who are also his business partners and wield influence comparable to that of deputy ministers.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense has seen 30 appointments and dismissals of deputy ministers in just a year and a half.
- Umerov’s Ministry of Defense has a minister who ignores summonses to the Verkhovna Rada.
And that’s far from the full list of complaints. This is a case where the few positives—such as efforts toward digitalization—don’t come close to outweighing the glaring failures.
To Anti-Corruption Action Center, it’s long been clear: Umerov’s Ministry is leading us not toward victory, but toward disaster. The sooner the government realizes this, the better it will be for the whole country.