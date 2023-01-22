Media leak in Ukraine Defense Ministry food contracts will be investigated

Verkhovna Rada will involve SBU and law enforcement officers to investigate media leak on Defense Ministry’s food contracts.

The SBU will be involved in the investigation of the media leaks on the Ministry of Defense contracts with food service providers for the military, said People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Hennadii Kasay.

"The Ccommittee will meet tomorrow, and the Minister of Defense will be present at the meeting. I have read today that the Ministry of Defense will appeal to law enforcement agencies, in particular, to the SBU, with a statement about the treason case," said the People's Deputy.

The contracts are not subject to disclosure according to the wartime requirements, because they contain information about military units and their addresses, which can be used by the enemy.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov appealed to the Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence with a request to urgently hold a meeting of the Committee and investigate the data revealed in the media.

The Ministry of Defense also stated that the published data on food contracts are being disseminated with signs of deliberate manipulation and are misleading.

