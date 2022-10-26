Hysteria of Putin to scare the world and force for negotiation may cost him G20 seat

The Kremlin gang threw all the forces to convince at least someone in the international arena that Ukraine is going to use nuclear weapons. They published maps of radioactive pollution, Shoigu [russian Minister of Defence] is released to call the defense ministers of NATO member countries, agents in the West are released with calls to urgently save the planet from nuclear war, the UN Security Council initiates.

It is very similar to the hysteria of Putin, who is trying to seize the last chance to scare the world so that he will convince Ukraine to cease fire and sit down for negotiations with the Russian Federation. This will allow Putin to fly to the G20 summit (scheduled for November 15 in Jakarta) as a peacemaker, who is received with respect by the leaders of the world’s most powerful countries.

But the Kremlin gang has already shown itself to the whole world as a gang of complete bloody liars-terrorists to such an extent that now even China, through its central party newspapers, is publicly skeptic and refuses to believe in the Kremlin’s delusion.

A meeting between the President of the U.S. Joe Biden and the leader of China Xi Jinping is scheduled for November 6, where they will try to agree on a joint game at the G20 summit.

It seems that we are witnessing the emergence of G2 + G17 – a new configuration of the world security system, in which there is no place for the Russian Federation. Something tells me that when Xi tells his army to prepare for war, he is not talking about Taiwan, on which the consensus of the US and China has already been voiced according to the formula: “one China – two systems”.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: