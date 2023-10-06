Czech Prime Minister does not approve of Slovakia’s decision to “withhold” military aid to Ukraine

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala reacted to the decision of Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, who opposed providing Ukraine with a new military aid package because of the election results and the change of government.

Fiala said this on Thursday in Granada, according to the Czech media outlet Novinky, Yevropeiska Pravda reports.

"For obvious reasons, it is difficult for me to comment on the decision of another country, but I hope it will not be rude if I say that I do not consider Slovakia's steps successful," Fiala said.

"Ukraine needs our help, and it needs it fast, because it is fighting not only for its independence, but also for peace in Europe. Therefore, we must use every opportunity to help Ukraine," the Czech Prime Minister emphasized.

Earlier, the Slovak president's office explained the words of her spokesperson that she did not support the transfer of a new military aid package to Ukraine because of the change of government, which would potentially have a diametrically opposite course to the current cabinet.

According to President Caputova, approval of the military aid package by the current outgoing government would set a risky precedent for a change of government after any future elections.

On Thursday, Caputova made another clarification, saying that Bratislava should continue military aid to Ukraine despite the change of government.

As a reminder, Robert Fico and the political party he leads received the most votes in the early parliamentary elections in Slovakia and are now working to form a new government.

Fico has previously declared his intention to stop military and political support for Ukraine.

Ukraine Front Lines