Transnistria. Why it is relevant?

Because on February 28, a congress will be held in Tiraspol (as it were, the capital of Transnistria), at which they will vote for the appeal to Putin to join them to Russia.



How Transnistria was formed

A large number of Soviet weapons was stored in this part of Moldova. Besides, the Soviet 14th Guards Army led by General Lebed was deployed there (by the way, his story ended with the fact that he spoke out against Putin and was appointed the governor of one of the regions of Siberia, and later was killed in a helicopter explosion).

Most likely, Putin removed General Lebed because at the time he was afraid of his popularity and competition as a potential candidate for the post of President of Russia.

And it was the concentration of the 14th Army that contributed to the creation of Transnistria (a frozen territory in Moldova) in the center of Europe in the 1990s, with the aim of influencing Moldova, Ukraine, and Europe.



The current situation

By the way, half a million people live in this enclave; 40 percent of them are Ukrainians. The Gagauzians who are not sympathetic to Russia, also live there.



And now about the main thing

In Transnistria, the administration from Moscow, that is, the Russian one, is a so-called bandit enclave, which, according to the comments of RISE Moldova investigative journalist Volodymyr Thorik, is constantly committing atrocities: they kill their political opponents on the streets (cut their tongues out, kill them with knives "like wild boars", put them in prisons without trial and investigation), they do the same with successful businessmen – take over their business and destroy them. This continues even now.

The largest state-bandit conglomerate "Sheriff" has been operating there, which includes and is headed by two local oligarchs who are connected with Moldovan and Ukrainian oligarchs, bandits and high-ranking officials. For example, these two Transnistrian oligarchs are the co-owners of the Ukrainian mobile operator Intertelecom, which is used forbroadcasting the Internet to Transnistria...

So far, neither Ukrainian nor Moldovan authorities have imposed sanctions on them… In addition, Moldova passes goods from Transnistria through its border without customs duty and other taxes, as well as helps this gangster government to trade with the European Union, which also turns a blind eye on this.



The population of Transnistria uses the passports of Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania and travels freely to the countries of the European Union, Ukraine, and others.

The danger also lies in the fact that huge stocks of various military weapons are stored in Transnistrian ammunition depots (probably no less than in North Korea). That is why russia’s plans include to capture the Odesa region and the road to Reni, to reach the Transnistrian ammunition depots, then attack Ukraine from there, as well as to threaten Europe and set the Balkans on fire.

By the way, these oligarchs - thugs from the "Sheriff" conglomerate are hiding behind their famous football club "Sheriff" (which played successfully in the Champions League under the leadership of the Ukrainian coach Vernydub - who left this club after February 24, 2022, turned out to be a patriot, refused to work for them, and served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for some time).

The European Union’s conclusion is: what are the governments of Moldova and Ukraine are doing? What are we waiting for, where are joint radical preemptive actions (e.g.sanctions, etc.)?

The release was prepared on the basis of materials by Volodymyr Thorik, an investigative journalist, a resident of Moldova, as well as on other research and information on this issue.

Ukraine Front Lines

