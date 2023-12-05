How the Swiss company owner with a Russian passport is trying to destroy Ukrainian media through the courts in LA

Russian oligarch Stanislav Kondrashov's American dream: how the owner of the Swiss company Telf AG with a Russian passport is trying to destroy Ukrainian media through the courts in Los Angeles.

Dmytro Voronkov investigates.

On November 6, the owners of 157 domain names and social media accounts were surprised to learn that a court in Los Angeles, California, had ordered a "temporary restraining order" against them. More than three dozen Ukrainian web resources have been affected, which have never operated in the United States, have never published anything that could be related to the United States, and generally do not fall under the jurisdiction of the judicial system of any American state. Nevertheless, this decision exists, and according to it, domain name registrars and social media administrators are supposedly obliged to stop serving the resources listed in the document in any way.

The ruling of the California Superior Court

Over the past week, Ukrainian online media owners have been watching with bewilderment as their websites have been blocked. In particular, you can check for yourself whether the popular Ukrainian publication Informator (Informator.press) is still working.

As it turned out, the court ruling was issued following a lawsuit filed by Stanislav Kondrashov, a Swiss oligarch who still holds a Russian passport and is suspected of having ties to the criminal Putin regime. The media outlets that were blocked by the American court ruling wrote about the businessman's alleged involvement in illegal activities, which triggered the Russian's war against the Ukrainian press.

In court, he is represented not by some unknown individuals, but by some of the most influential lawyers in California, and perhaps in the entire United States, namely Lavely & Singer, which charges several thousand dollars per hour. In the United States, they are called "the guard dogs of the stars" - this is how The New York Times describes the company. Their clients at different times were Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Charlie Sheen, Quentin Tarantino and a large number of other Hollywood stars.

Martin Singer, one of the owners of the law firm Lavely & Singer, photo: The New York Times

The entire trial, conducted by prominent lawyers, can cost a Russian businessman more than a million dollars. And all this for what? So that the Russian oligarch can destroy the media that used to write things about him that he did not like.

In Ukraine and European countries, if a certain person believes that false materials defaming their honor and dignity are being published against them, they can go to court to demand that they be recognized as untrue, that the information be refuted and that they apologize, but Kondrashov cannot go to a Ukrainian court. It would be nonsense if a Russian oligarch tried to sue our media during a full-scale war. That's why his side chose a tactic that they believe will destroy everyone who wrote about him.

The Los Angeles court's decision is unprecedented and very dangerous, because in the history of journalism, online media have never been "shut down" because of articles about a businessman. Especially when the information was not recognized as false and defamatory.

Apparently, this is only the beginning of the Russian war against the Ukrainian media. The most important thing is the tools they use. We would never have thought that a Russian oligarch, during a full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, would be able to go to the court of our ally's state and destroy the media with impunity. This would have sounded like complete nonsense before, but now it is the reality we are witnessing.

The American and European press has repeatedly published the thesis that their countries are "tired" of the war, their economies are exhausted, and they have virtually no weapons stocks left. It is the shift of emphasis from the Ukrainian issue to other, much less important issues that allows Russian oligarchs to put pressure on the Ukrainian media, using means that could never be used against the Ukrainian media.

It is important that this situation is heard not only by members of the public, but also by the Ukrainian authorities. The unprecedented actions aimed at destroying freedom of speech, which are being bought by Russian businessmen in the United States, cannot go unnoticed by official representatives of our country, otherwise the aggressor will be able to skate over all undesirable media outlets and destroy Ukrainian journalism not only in military terms, but also in information policy.

Original text is published on CENSOR.NET.

Special gratitude to antikor.com.ua

