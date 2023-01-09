russian political migrants falsely believes that after putin’s death russia will become a democratic country

A huge part of russian political emigrants truly believes that after putin’s death russia will become a democratic country. I do not understand how they can live in such false pink logic.

However much I think about it, they seem to deliberately substitute the agenda for the West. I don't understand (don't believe) how people with academic degrees can be so genuinely deluded.

1. Formal centers of power: FSB, GRU, SVR, FSO, Rosgvardiya.

2. Informal centers of power: Kadyrov, Prigozhin.

3. Old elites on the ground.

4. Police order on the ground.

5. Courts.

6. No free media.

7. No political parties.

8. No public organizations.

9. No parliamentary opposition.

10. No democratic tradition.

11. No democratic values in society.

How can democracy be born in this coordinate system?

Maybe, I don't understand something?

Valeriy Pekar

Ukraine Front Lines

