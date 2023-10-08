World about Ukraine: digest as of October 8, 2023

BUNA TIMES: Umerov visited the direction of Bakhmut for the first time

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited the Bakhmut direction for the first time after his appointment, where he met with the military. The minister’s press service reported it on Facebook on Sunday, October 8.

Umerov visited the main command post of the defense forces in the Bakhmut direction. The head of the Ministry of Defense listened to the commander’s report and identified the composition of the units and the situation on the front line.

FIRE NEWS: Military assistance to Ukraine cannot be unlimited, – Italian Ministry of Defense

Italy intends to continue to support Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression, but Italian military assistance “cannot be unlimited.” This was stated by the country’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in an interview with Fanpage.

“Italian support has always been convincing from a political point of view, but it has never been unlimited in terms of the possibilities of contribution. From a technical point of view it is a limit on quantity, while from the point of view of political decision-making nothing has changed,” the minister explained.

US NEWS: Ukraine Expects 'Record' Number of Drone Attacks This Winter - Air Force

Ukraine's air force expects a record number of Russian drone attacks on its soil this winter, its spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Sunday, as Kyiv girds for a second winter of mass bombardment of its energy facilities.

Ihnat said that data for September showed the use by Russia of Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drones would smash last year's figure.

THE TIMES OF INDIA: Zelenskyy express solidarity in call with Netanyahu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reiterate Kyiv's support to Israel after massive assault by the Palestine Hamas group.

The Ukrainian president also said diplomats were cooperating with Israeli police to ensure the safety of Ukrainian citizens.

RELIEFWEB: Planning the post-invasion return of citizens to Ukraine

Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion in early 2022, and now the authorities in Ukraine with the support of the United Nations are planning ahead for their eventual return.

It’s estimated that 4.5 million more workers may be needed over the next decade in the labour force.

UN News asked Michael Newson, Senior Programme Coordinator for Migration and Sustainable Development at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Kyiv, Ukraine, about how people could be encouraged back home.

YAHOO NEWS: 7 580 Russian invaders eliminated in last 24 hours; toll now exceeds 282,000

580 Russian occupiers were eliminated in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, marking a substantial blow to the invading forces.

This grim statistic underscores the toll of Russia’s military campaign, as the total losses sustained since the outset of the full-scale invasion has now passed a staggering 282,000 military personnel.

TELEGRAPH: Ukraine-Russia war: Mother and baby among injured after Russian rocket attack on Kherson

At least 16 civilians were wounded in Ukraine by Russian attacks this weekend, including a 27-year-old mother and her nine-month-old baby.

In the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, a dozen people were injured on Sunday, including the mother and baby, and a 33-year-old Red Cross medic.

The governor of the region described it as “another terrible night”, after the Kremlin carried out 59 attacks in 24 hours, including 19 instances of shelling of the city.

