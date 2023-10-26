Home NEWS WORLD ABOUT UKRAINE Slovakia prefers peace talks to military aid to Ukraine

Slovakia prefers peace talks to military aid to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico will not support military aid to Ukraine.

"They’d better negotiate about peace for 10 years than kill each other for 10 years without any result," said Robert Fico in a speech to members of the parliamentary committee on European affairs before the leaders' summit in Brussels.

The Prime minister also added that, in his opinion, at this stage of the war, Russia has "greater territorial gains than Ukraine," Slovak media Aktuality reports.

The Guardian, for example, thinks that Slovakia may become the next russia's allies soon.

Reuters also calls Robert Fico, pro-Russian Slovak political, while reporting about his heavyweight wins another election in Slovakia.

