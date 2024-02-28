With the help of Polish political scientist Jakub, we will tell you about Polish agriculture, or rather, about their farmers, how the authority react on them and allow double standards in export from eastern countries to EU.

Polish farmers' land plots range from 3 to 10 hectares. Their soils are extremely poor - sandy and clay lands, there is practically no black soil.

Agriculture has not been reformed, that is, it still lives in the old fashioned way as in socialist times, that is, farmers do not pay taxes, pension contributions, and salaries. And the Polish state provides them with subsidies for everything: fuel, machinery, seed, fertilizers and herbicides, etc.

In other words, Polish farmers are an unprofitable, consumer sector of the economy that does not want to transform, but lives and does not reform. However, it has a great influence on the political picture of Poland, constantly crying out at the slightest change in their situation, and PSL has a "golden share" in elections at various levels of 10 percent.

In addition, Brussels is introducing the so-called Green Deal, which provides for the reduction of herbicides, certain types of fertilizers and chemicals, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural production, and these are new costs that the Polish government will not be able to fully compensate or cover with subsidies.

That's why farmers decided to achieve their goals at the expense of Ukraine by blocking Ukrainian agricultural products for export and blackmailing Brussels. Our agricultural enterprises, or rather agricultural holdings, working on black soil and plots of 500 hectares or more up to 100 thousand hectares have great advantages.

There is also Tusk's policy of helping Putin "organize" these protests to block our agricultural products and facilitate the entry of Russian agricultural products into the EU market.

It worth to mention, that Ukrainian journalist Mykhailo Tkach proved it when he was on the Polish-Belarusian border and recorded the export of Russian and Belarusian grain and agricultural products to Poland and the EU.

Polish law enforcement officers detained Mykhailo Tkach at the border near Belarus - the journalist was filming trade between Poland and Russia.

The situation in Poland is getting more and more interesting. We support Mykhailo Tkach and hope the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) will seek clarification on the inadmissibility of obstructing the work of journalists from their European colleagues.

Ukraine Front Lines

