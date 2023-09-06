NATO generals are jealous of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Professional military men are like children. They want to command and shoot a lot and loudly. They treat military operations like a game of soldiers. And, of course, they want scale. And preferably an enemy, the victory over which would bring glory, not shame, like the U.S. in Vietnam.

Well, what kind of opponent was Saddam Hussein? A blabbermouth with the weakest army. And this, uh. what's his name? Gaddafi? Even Al-Qaeda - what's the war with them? Anyway, terrorists are military minutiae. You can't mount a front against them, individual operations at most.

The last real military battles were during World War II, 80 years ago. Not only today's generals, but their general fathers, and even their general grandfathers did not have a chance to participate in real wars. Appreciate: all of today's military commanders have not participated in real wars at all.

Can you imagine? Warlords. The maximum of their combat experience - shooting games with poor armies, when the U.S. has more tanks than soldiers in the army of the enemy.

Modern NATO generals are surgeons who have spent decades preparing to do serious surgeries, and they were trusted to open a boil at most.

And here, you know, Zaluzhnyi, who commands real fronts in a real war. And manages to win the war, albeit slowly. Winning a war against a stronger enemy, without a fleet and without air force is it conceivable? It simply can't be, because it can never be. To win a battle (not that war) without aviation is impossible, the Great American General tells you that and Zaluzhnyi listens to Western generals and fights in his own way.

You can't win a war without gathering all your forces in the place of the main strike. Take the troops out of Donbass, throw all your forces at Zaporizhzhia, Zaluzhnyi - say the big military experts, who have never won a real war in their lives.

And Zaluzhnyi is fighting in small groups, separate strikes, constantly changing direction, holding back reerves, compensating for the lack of aviation and leading his army Zaporizhzhia well.

