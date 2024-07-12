Biden: No point in striking the Kremlin

The President of the United States held a press conference after the conclusion of the NATO Summit in Washington. Key statements are as follows:
- "The Ukrainian Compact" aims to "support Ukraine not only now but also for years to come." In the short term, Ukraine will receive weapons, ammunition, and training. In the medium term, the US will help build up the military to deter new aggression from Russia;
- Biden will not negotiate with Putin unless he "changes course in Ukraine";
- The US has allowed Ukraine to carry out strikes on Russian territory at short range, but further lifting of restrictions is not planned, as Biden said, "there is no point in striking the Kremlin";
- During the introduction of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit, the US leader mistakenly called him "President Putin." He immediately corrected himself, noting that he is very focused on defeating Putin. Zelenskyy laughed at the slip and said, «I am better».